Rajasthan Royals batters performed below par as they just scored 151/9 in 20 overs against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2025 match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel top-scored with 33 runs off 28 balls, whereas stand-in captain Riyan Parag (25) and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (29) played fighting knocks. After Rajasthan's average batting performance, social media was filled with funny memes and jokes. Below are some of the viral memes. Angkrish Raghuvanshi Named Impact Player for Kolkata Knight Riders, Replaces Varun Chakaravarthy During RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.

Hilarious

Lol!

Rajasthan Royals Playing With Six Batters

Even in this Impact Player era, RR playing with 6 batters pic.twitter.com/OoyZesrlf0 — Murphy ❁ (@review_retained) March 26, 2025

Fans After Seeing Rajasthan's Batting

Funny Meme on Rajasthan Royals

The way RR batting going, Jammy sir has to do this soon. pic.twitter.com/JMiRqniPIP — mon (@4sacinom) March 26, 2025

