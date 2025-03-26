The defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have named Angkrish Raghuvanshi as their impact player sub for the match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition. Angkrish Raghuvanshi replaced ace spinner Varun Chakaravarthy in the playing XI. Varun Chakaravarthy had a brilliant outing with the ball. The spinner bagged two wickets in his four-over spell. Shubham Dubey Named Impact Player for Rajasthan Royals, Replaces Sanju Samson During RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi Named Impact Player

🚨 Angkrish Raghuvanshi comes in as impact substitute for Varun Chakravarthy.💜#RRvsKKR #AmiKKR pic.twitter.com/tlnvaFl0kX — KKR Vibe (@KnightsVibe) March 26, 2025

