Punjab Kings won their second match in the IPL 2025 when they defeated Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. They secured a dominant victory by 8 wickets and look well set for a good season ahead. Chasing 172, PBKS cruised to the target in 16.2 overs. In 16.2 over mark, with Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera at crease, PBKS needed one run to win in 24 balls. That is when umpire signaled for the strategic time out. Fans were surprised that what strategy will teams do in such a situation and took to social media to share memes. Punjab Kings Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 8 Wickets in IPL 2025: Bowlers, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer Power PBKS to Consecutive Second Victory.

No Complaints!

1 run needed in 24 balls but strategic time out! No complaints! pic.twitter.com/0GqjoJ82nD — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) April 1, 2025

Strategic Timeout With One Run Needed

strategic timeout with one run needed to win pic.twitter.com/Hw02x1BH8E — nou (@mandhanahive) April 1, 2025

Bravo IPL, Bravo

1 run required off 4 overs for the win and there it is, STRATEGIC TIME OUT! Bravo IPL, bravo! #LSGvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/jnX9rL4cp8 — Sahil Oberoi (@SahilOberoi1) April 1, 2025

Strategic Timeout When 1 Run is Required

Strategic timeout when 1 run is required of in 24 ballspic.twitter.com/bbMYoFiUwV — Om👽 (@H4RVEYSP3CT3R) April 1, 2025

Shocking!

Strategic time out with 1 run needed off 24 balls smh pic.twitter.com/qIkpLF4i6K — Ajith | Reject Waqf Amendment Bill (@wordsbyajith) April 1, 2025

