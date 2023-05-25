The future of the Asia Cup 2023 is to be decided after a meeting is held with the respective presidents of the Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and, Afghanistan. The respective presidents will be gracing the Indian Premier League final that is to be held on May 28, Sunday.

Future of Asia Cup 2023 to Be Decided on May 28

The respective presidents of Bangladesh, Afghanistan & Sri Lanka Cricket Boards will grace the Tata IPL 2023 final to be held on May 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium (in Ahmedabad, Gujarat). We will hold discussions with them for outlining the future course of action in relation… pic.twitter.com/tw4sRfjOCv — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2023

