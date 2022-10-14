Gautam Gambhir, one of India's finest cricketers across formats, turned 41 today and members of the cricket fraternity showered wishes on the former opener on this special day. The left-hander has provided countless memories playing both for India and his franchise jersey in the IPL and received some warm wishes from some of his contemporaries as well as his teammates and the BCCI along with several IPL franchises today.

Take a Look at Some of Them:

BCCI:

2⃣4⃣2⃣ international matches 👍 1⃣0⃣3⃣2⃣4⃣ international runs 💪 Here's wishing the 2007 World T20 & 2011 World Cup winner, @GautamGambhir a very happy birthday. 🎂👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/nGUlvYBUK6 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 14, 2022

'A Champion in Every Sense'

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to my dear brother @GautamGambhir - a champion in every sense! Lots of love GG. Hope to see you soon ❤️🤗 pic.twitter.com/qdz0xpajuc — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 14, 2022

'A True Friend'

Wishing @GautamGambhir all the love and success on his Birthday today! A true friend and a gracious human being. Happy Birthday brother, have a great day and a fulfilling year ahead. pic.twitter.com/SOFCaFrPsc — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 14, 2022

From One Legend to Other:

Wishing @GautamGambhir a very happy birthday! You have been relentless in the service of the nation on and off the field. May God bless you with success and happiness. — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) October 14, 2022

Double Stars:

Lucknow Super Giants:

Rajasthan Royals:

RCB:

Big game Gambhir! 🏆 Wishing the former Indian opener, @GautamGambhir, a very happy 4️⃣1️⃣st birthday. 🥳#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/6aSVeiNk8C — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 14, 2022

Mumbai Indians:

Wishing the 2-time World Cup winner and one of the best southpaws, @GautamGambhir, a very Happy Birthday 🎂 2007 T20 or 2011 ODI - Which of his WC final knocks still gives you goosebumps? 🔥#OneFamily @ICC pic.twitter.com/cwKQSWNpqO — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 14, 2022

