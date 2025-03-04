India head coach Gautam Gambhir didn't hold his emotions upon seeing Australia captain Steve Smith get dismissed by veteran speedster Mohammed Shami during the high-voltage ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final match in Dubai. As soon as Smith was bowled, the cameras panned to Gautam Gambhir, who was seen applauding the dismissal. He then used a cuss word (B*******), expressing his emotions with the Australian captain's wicket. Steve Smith was dismissed after playing a crucial knock of 73 runs off 93 deliveries, including five boundaries, which helped Australia to post 264 runs. Below is the viral video of Gautam Gambhir. Steve Smith Wicket Video: Watch Mohammed Shami Castle Australia Captain During IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Match.

Gautam Gambhir Spotted Cussing 'Bh****d' After Steve Smith's Dismissal

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)