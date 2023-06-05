Mohammad Kaif caught up with MS Dhoni at the airport while the latter was returning home after a successful knee surgery. The CSK captain went under the knife for a knee ailment that he played with in IPL 2023. Kaif, while sharing the pics, wrote, "We met the great man and his family at the airport today. He was returning home after surgery. Son Kabir super happy as Dhoni told him he too, like him, played football as a kid. Get well soon, see you next season champion." MS Dhoni Spotted After Knee Surgery in Mumbai; CSK Captain's Picture Goes Viral.

We met the great man and his family at airport today. He was returning home after surgery. Son Kabir super happy as Dhoni told him he too, like him, played football as a kid. Get well soon, see you next season champion.@msdhoni pic.twitter.com/ZVoKjxhudu — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 5, 2023

