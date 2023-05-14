Glenn Maxwell rides on his terrific form as he scores another half-century, his fifth this season and consecutive fifty after a terrific performance at the Wankhede Stadium in the last game. In a slow wicket of Jaipur, Maxwell dominated the spinners and scored his fifty in just 30 deliveries.

Glenn Maxwell Scores Fifth Half-Century of IPL 2023

5th fifty for Glenn Maxwell in IPL 2023 - The Backbone of RCB middle order. pic.twitter.com/grmFx1yECB — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 14, 2023

