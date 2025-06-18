Glenn Maxwell gave a timely reminder of his explosive batting ability as he smashed a sensational century during the Washington Freedom vs LA Knight Riders match in MLC 2025 (Major League Cricket). The Australian all-rounder, leading Washington Freedom in MLC 2025, starred with a sparkling 106 off just 49 deliveries, a knock that was laced with two fours and a jaw-dropping 13 sixes! Glenn Maxwell was at 11 off 15 deliveries at one point with no boundaries but he accelerated in quick time and got to his eighth T20 century off just 48 deliveries. This was also his first century in MLC. He finished off the innings with a six, helping Washington Freedom score 208/5 while batting first in the match. San Francisco Unicorns’ Matthew Short Arrives in His Underwear for MLC 2025 Match Against LA Knight Riders (See Pic and Video).

Watch Glenn Maxwell's Century Highlights in MLC 2025:

Maxi at his absolute BEST 🔥



Glenn Maxwell smashed a sensational century, the first in his MLC career, and it couldn't have come in cleaner fashion! 💪 pic.twitter.com/bqGTmfp4nm— Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) June 18, 2025

