Glenn Phillips showcased his brute strength in the ongoing PAK vs NZ Tri-Series 2025 1st ODI, slamming a 72-ball hundred at Lahore, which is also the New Zealand batter's first in One-Day Internationals. Phillips played a whirlwind knock, which consisted of six fours, and seven humongous sixes, with the batter remaining unbeaten on 106, as New Zealand's innings closed on 330 for 6. This is Phillips' third international century, having already hit two tons in T20Is. Mohammad Rizwan Takes Mitchell Santner, Temba Bavuma For Souvenir Shopping Ahead of Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025 (Watch Video).

Glenn Phillips Registers Maiden ODI Ton

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)