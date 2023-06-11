Good luck messages for Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Team India have flown in from fans as Rohit Sharma-led side face Australia on Day 5 of the ICC WTC 2023 final. The WTC 2023 final so far has witnessed some good quality cricket, with both teams still very much in contention to lift the coveted Test mace. Kohli and Rahane struck a crucial partnership on Day 4 to take India to 164/3 at stumps. Needing 280 to win, India would want both or either of the two to continue and take the side home. Check out some messages below. London Weather Updates Live for IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final Day 5 at The Oval.

India 🇮🇳 Need to 280 run Just 97 overs And Aus need to 7 wicket Kohli nd rahane still on the crize King 👑kohli 44* Ajinkya Rahane 20* Hope a Sunday nd last day of Final to faver in India. Good luck team 🇮🇳 Naver Give up.। We are. Definitely to do this. pic.twitter.com/INPokwFPWj — the. Abhi_07 (@MSDianvk0718) June 10, 2023

I still think India will win here.. Because both Kohli and Rahani are going to play very good test matches here.. Good luck to them.. Thank you for sharing your thoughts...#TWCF — Ahmed Mamun Hossain (@shariar_mamun) June 11, 2023

I cant handle this torture for one more day,Bc soooo much pressure just watching it good luck Kohli bhai. — Nickler. (@Nickler1680) June 10, 2023

