Ravindra Jadeja won many hearts with his performance for CSK in the IPL 2023 final, where he hit a six and four off the last two balls to take his side to the title. However, his gesture after the match also was noticed and lauded by fans. MS Dhoni had lifted Jadeja after the latter's heroics in the final and the latter, to highlight that, changed his profile picture on Instagram. This gesture, as mentioned earlier, won fans' hearts. MS Dhoni in Tears Video From IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings Captain Gets Emotional After His Side Lifted Their Fifth Title!

'Dil Jeet Liya'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Awesomeness_is_here_☝️[AIH] 🌀 (@awesomness_is_here_)

Unbroken Bond

Ravindra Jadeja changed his DP in Instagram, their bond is never broken 🫂🧿🥺 #WhistlePodu #IPL2023 #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/gIculPUumx — TN MSDHONI EDITORS CLUB (@TNMSDFC_EDITORS) May 30, 2023

'Rumours Ended'

'Greatest Moment of His Life'

Jadeja's insta DP 🥹. i think for him this is the greatest moment of his life pic.twitter.com/SrdkNhDCYr — Enigma (@arka__sai) May 30, 2023

'We Love You Jadeja'

