The Global Super League T20 2024 is here and will kick off with the Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Lahore Qalandars match on November 27, 2024. The Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Lahore Qalandars has a scheduled start time of 4:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Unfortunately, so far, the TV telecast details of GSL 2024 in India have not been confirmed, meaning fans will not have any live broadcast of the tournament. Fans in India can watch live streaming viewing option of GSL 2024 on the FanCode app and website for live streaming of the inaugural season. However, fans will need a pass. On Which Channel Global Super League 2024 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch T20 Cricket Tournament Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Lahore Qalandars GSL 2024 Live Streaming Online

Download the GSL T20 Chat app and chat to global super league fans from across the globe during today's match 🇬🇾 x 🇵🇰#GSLT20 #GlobalSuperLeague #GSLChatApp pic.twitter.com/BAtD1DrAqd — Global Super League (@gslt20) November 26, 2024

