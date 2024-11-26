The first-ever edition of Global Super League (GSL) gets underway tomorrow (November 27) and will go on until December 7, which will witness five top-tier T20 franchises from various leagues battle it out for the coveted title. A total of five teams — Guyana Amazon Warriors, Lahore Qalandars, Hampshire Hawks, Rangpur Riders, and Victoria — will fight it to become the inaugural GSL champions and take home a hefty USD 1 million prize money. Global Super League 2024 Schedule, Participating Teams List and All You Need to Know About the T20 Cricket Tournament .

The format for GSL 2024 is quite simple where all five teams will clash against each other once, and the two franchises with the most points after the league round will qualify for the tournament finale. The tournament is being backed by the Government of Guyana and is being organised by Cricket West Indies (CWI). In all, 11 matches will be played between November 27 and December 7, which includes the final.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Global Super League 2024 in India?

So far, the TV telecast details of GSL 2024 in India have not been confirmed, meaning fans will not have any live broadcast of the tournament.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming of Global Super League 2024?

Fans in India can watch live viewing options of GLS 2024 on the FanCode app and website for live streaming of the inaugural season. However, fans will need a pass.

