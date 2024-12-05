Table-toppers Guyana Amazon Warriors will meet bottom-placed Rangpur Riders in the ongoing Global Super League 2024 on December 5, which will start at 4:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). The Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Rangpur Riders T20 match will be played at Providence Stadium in Guyana. Unfortunately, no TV telecast of GSL 2024 in India will be available meaning fans will not have any live viewing option of the encounter. However, fans can watch live streaming viewing option of GSL 2024 on the FanCode app and website, which will need a pass. Global Super League 2024 Schedule Announced: Here's Full Teams List of Teams Including Lahore Qalandars and Guyana Amazon Warriors Who Will Participate In GSL T20.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Rangpur Riders Live

