GSL 2024 Live Streaming Online Hampshire vs Rangpur Riders: Watch Telecast of Global Super League Cricket Match on TV and Online

Match 2 of the first-ever Global Super League 2024 will witness Hampshire take on Rangpur Riders on November 28. The Hampshire vs Rangpur Riders match will be at Providence Stadium in Guyana, and start at 4:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sadly, no TV telecast details of GSL 2024 in India have been confirmed, meaning fans will not have any live viewing option of the tournament on television. However, fans can watch live streaming viewing option of GSL 2024 on the FanCode app and website, which will need a pass. Mickey Arthur Appointed Head Coach of Rangpur Riders Ahead of Global Super League 2024.
Hampshire vs Rangpur Riders GSL 2024 Live
It's match day in Guyana with the @hantscricket team taking on the @Joyerlorai at Providence 🏴 vs🇧🇩 #GSLT20