The second-last match of the league stage in the Global Super League (GSL) 2024 will be played between Hampshire and Victoria. The ninth match of the GSL 2024 will be hosted at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday. The much-awaited contest between Hampshire and Victoria will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, no TV telecast of GSL 2024 in India will be available meaning fans will not have any live viewing option of the encounter. However, fans can watch the live streaming viewing option of GSL 2024 on the FanCode app and website, which will need a pass. Global Super League 2024 Schedule Announced: Here's Full Teams List of Teams Including Lahore Qalandars and Guyana Amazon Warriors Who Will Participate In GSL T20.

Hampshire vs Victoria Live Streaming

Ash-ish clash in Guyana 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇦🇺 🆚 Cricket Victoria 📍 Providence 🏆 @gslt20 🕚 2pm start GMT 📺 TNT Sports 💻 GSLT20 YouTube channel and Facebook page 📻 BBC Sport website and app 📰 Match Preview ⤵️ — Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) December 5, 2024

