Leaders Victoria will take on Lahore Qalandars in the ongoing Global Super League 2024 on December 4, which will start at 4:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). The Victoria vs Lahore Qalandars T20 match will be played at Providence Stadium in Guyana. Sadly, no TV telecast of GSL 2024 in India will be available meaning fans will not have any live viewing option of the tournament on television. However, fans can watch live streaming viewing option of GSL 2024 on the FanCode app and website, which will require a pass. Global Super League 2024 Schedule, Participating Teams List and All You Need to Know About the T20 Cricket Tournament .

Victoria vs Lahore Qalandars GSL 2024 Live

Fixture Alert! 🚨 Don’t miss a moment as Lahore Qalandars take the field in the @gslt20 Global Super League🏏🔥#GSLT20 #GlobalSuperLeague pic.twitter.com/CAgVTiZICx — Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) October 23, 2024

