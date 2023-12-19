Shahrukh Khan was sold to Gujarat Titans for a sum of Rs 6.20 crore. The young cricketer is known for his finishing skills and is also very handy with the ball in hand. Released by Punjab Kings, Shahrukh was expected to attract bids at the IPL 2024 auction. Gujarat Titans managed to sign the Tamil Nadu cricketer after fending off interest from Punjab Kings, who were keen to have him back. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Get List of Sold and Unsold Players.

Shahrukh Khan Sold to GT

SOLD for INR 7.40 Crore! 💰 Shahrukh Khan will play for the Gujarat Titans 🙌#IPLAuction | #IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)