The Indian fast bowler will be playing IPL 2024 season from the Gujarat Titans side. Titans paid an amount of INR 2.20 crore to secure his deal. The youngster will be looking forward to leaving a mark and showing his bowling techniques to the cricketing fans. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Kumar Kushagra Goes to DC for INR 7.20 Crore, Shahrukh Khan Sold to Gujarat Titans.

Sushant Mishra Signs for Gujarat Titans

Sushant Mishra is next and he is SOLD to the Gujarat Titans for INR 2.20 Crore 💪#IPLAuction | #IPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2023

