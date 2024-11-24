Anuj Rawat will now don the jersey of the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 edition. GT secured Anuj Rawat after bidding INR 30 lakh in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Anuj Rawat has played for a total of 24 matches in the IPL and scored a total of 318 runs. This time Anuj Rawat will have a chance to shine as he has been acquired by a new team which is none other than the Gujarat Titans. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Vishnu Vinod Goes to Punjab Kings for INR 95 Lakh.

Anuj Rawat to Gujarat Titans for IPL 2025

