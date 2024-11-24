Gujarat Titans acquired the services of uncapped cricketer Nishant Sindhu for INR 30 lakhs at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Sindhu recently played in the Emerging Asia Cup 2024 for the India national cricket team. The 20-year-old youngster has played 20 T20 matches and amassed 260 runs till now. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Sameer Rizvi Goes to Delhi Capitals for INR 95 Lakh.

Nishant Sindhu Sold for his Base Price

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)