Washington Sundar will be in action for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 edition as GT came in to seal the deal for INR 3.20 Crore. Sundar has shown some brilliant performances for the India National Cricket Team in the last few months, which helped him bag a deal at the IPL 2025 mega auction. Washington Sundar will be a great addition coming in with his all-round skills. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Krunal Pandya Goes to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 5.75 Crore; Daryl Mitchell Unsold.

Washington Sundar in IPL 2025

