Irfan Pathan is one of the most fan favourite cricketers of India. Pathan, former Indian cricketer and currently a commentator is celebrating his 39th birthday on October 27, 2023. BCCI wishes the former cricketer on the special occasion wishing him happy birthday. Pathan has played 173 matches for the Indian cricket team and scalped 301 wickets.

BCCI Wishes Irfan Pathan

173 intl. games 301 intl. wickets and 2821 intl. runs 👌 2⃣nd #TeamIndia cricketer to scalp a Test hat-trick 🙌 Here's wishing a Happy Birthday to the 2007 World T20-winner @IrfanPathan 🎂👏 pic.twitter.com/E64Ojnpc2m — BCCI (@BCCI) October 27, 2023

