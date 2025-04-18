KL Rahul, one of India's top cricket stars, has turned 33 today and fans have shared birthday wishes for him on social media. Born in Bengaluru on April 18, 1992, KL Rahul made his debut for India in international cricket in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. The right-hander so far has featured in 58 Tests, 85 ODIs and 72 T20Is, scoring 3257, 3043 and 2265 runs respectively. KL Rahul also, time and again, starred with the wicketkeeping gloves and was part of the India national cricket team that won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title. Apart from this, KL Rahul is also often praised for his versatility at being able to bat anywhere the team needs. KL Rahul, who has played for five teams in the IPL, has had a good campaign for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 so far. Take a look at some birthday wishes shared by fans for KL Rahul. KL Rahul and Suniel Shetty Buy 7 Acre Land in Thane For Whopping INR 9.85 Crores: Report.

'Happy Birthday KL Rahul'

'Most Versatile Batter of This Era'

'Happy Birthday Mr Dependable'

'We Have Seen Your Redemption Arc'

'Happy Birthday KL Rahul'

Fan's Wish for KL Rahul on His Birthday

'Keep Batting Like This...'

