KL Rahul, one of India's top cricket stars, has turned 33 today and fans have shared birthday wishes for him on social media. Born in Bengaluru on April 18, 1992, KL Rahul made his debut for India in international cricket in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. The right-hander so far has featured in 58 Tests, 85 ODIs and 72 T20Is, scoring 3257, 3043 and 2265 runs respectively. KL Rahul also, time and again, starred with the wicketkeeping gloves and was part of the India national cricket team that won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title. Apart from this, KL Rahul is also often praised for his versatility at being able to bat anywhere the team needs. KL Rahul, who has played for five teams in the IPL, has had a good campaign for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 so far. Take a look at some birthday wishes shared by fans for KL Rahul. KL Rahul and Suniel Shetty Buy 7 Acre Land in Thane For Whopping INR 9.85 Crores: Report.

'Happy Birthday KL Rahul'

After Dhoni, the only cricketer I truly connect with is KL Rahul.He reminds me of MS Dhoni in so many ways humble, adaptable for the team, stays away from PR , silently takes all the criticism, & always remains calm and composed. Happy Birthday KL Rahul❤️pic.twitter.com/2hvt1ET4Xl — ` (@repivxx65_) April 18, 2025

'Most Versatile Batter of This Era'

- He can bat at Opening. - He can bat at No.3. - He can bat at No.4. - He can bat at No.5. - He can bat at No.6. - He will play as Finisher. - He Will Keep wickets as well. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE MOST VERSATILE BATTER IN THIS ERA, A GOLD FOR INDIA, KL RAHUL. ⭐🫡 pic.twitter.com/fJVDjRTSR8 — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) April 17, 2025

'Happy Birthday Mr Dependable'

- 41*(47) vs Bangladesh. - 23(29) vs New Zealand. - 42*(34) vs Australia in Semifinal. - 34*(33) vs New Zealand in Final. KL Rahul has been the Crisis Man for India in 2025 Champions Trophy - HAPPY BIRTHDAY MR DEPENDABLE, KL RAHUL. 🌟🫡 pic.twitter.com/WnMBGYX75z — 'KLR' (@KLR1_4U) April 18, 2025

'We Have Seen Your Redemption Arc'

Most Technically sound batsman Cricket has ever seen✅ His Versatility in batting positions, Proper team man.✅ One should learn from him how to stay humble and respectful.✅ Form 19th nov to 9th march we have seen your redemption arc 💫 HAPPY BIRTHDAY KLR ❣️#KLRahul ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9vzOpnURdx — Gaurav🕊️ (@GauravS20_) April 18, 2025

'Happy Birthday KL Rahul'

Happy Birthday KL Rahul ❤️🐐 pic.twitter.com/WJIt3vvHjY — 𝙎𝙤𝙣𝙪 (@KLfied_) April 17, 2025

Fan's Wish for KL Rahul on His Birthday

- Won Champions Trophy. - Won 2 Asia Cups. - 8565 Int'l runs. - 17 Int'l Hundreds. - 57 Int'l Fifties. - Hundred in all formats. - Fastest Hundred in WC for IND. - Orange Cap in IPL - 75.3 Ave in 2023 WC. - 140 Ave in 2025 CT. WISHING A VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO CLASS, KL RAHUL. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/NdIbI9DgRq — Lekhraj Gurjar (@thelekhraj123) April 18, 2025

'Keep Batting Like This...'

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MR. VERSATILE - KL RAHUL. Keep batting like this for the Indian team@klrahul pic.twitter.com/01ZSNnYwV3 — mr. ᴩᴀᴛʜᴀᴋ (@mr_pathakshiv) April 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)