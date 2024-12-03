The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their official women's social media handle and wished ex-Indian women's cricket player Mithali Raj with some heartfelt wishes. Mithali Raj was born on December 3, 1982 and is celebrating her 42nd birthday. Raj played a total of 333 international matches and scored a total of 10,868 runs in international cricket. Mithali Raj is the leading run-getter in women's ODIs. She also has the most number of appearances in women's ODIs. Happy Birthday Mithali Raj! Fans Wish Former Indian Women's Cricket Team Captain As She Turns 42.

BCCI's Birthday Wishes for Mithali Raj

3️⃣3️⃣3️⃣ international games 👌

1️⃣0️⃣8️⃣6️⃣8️⃣ international runs 👍

Most appearances in Women's ODIs 🔝

Leading run-getter in Women's ODIs 🙌



Birthday wishes to Mithali Raj - Former India Captain and one of the finest to have ever played the game! 🎂👏#TeamIndia | @M_Raj03 pic.twitter.com/4Cyt4FpypE— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 3, 2024

