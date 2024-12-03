Mithali Raj was born on December 1982. Raj is a trailblazer in the Women's cricket scenario of India. Coming into the Team India side in the late nineties to becoming the captain and the highest run-scorer for the nation, Mithali covered a long journey. She played a key role in making India relevant in the World Cricket picture. Several young cricketers see Mithali as an inspiration and as she celebrated her 42nd birthday on December 3, 2024, fans showered wishes for her on social media. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Rohit Sharma Will Either Open or Bat at Number Three, States Harbhajan Singh Ahead Of IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024.

'Stalwart of Indian Cricket'

Happy birthday to Mithali Raj 🇮🇳🇮🇳🎂 Stalwart of Indian Cricket @M_Raj03 n inspiration for many — Rohan R Shanbhag (@rony619619) December 3, 2024

'Happy Birthday to Former Captain'

Happy birthday to former captain of indian women's team Mithali Raj ji 🙏👏🇮🇳📉📈🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/jiayaMC9JJ — Rajesh Yadav (@y75854548) December 3, 2024

'We Wish you the Best of Health and May you Always be Happy'

Wishing you a very happy and blessed birthday @M_Raj03 Di🎂🥳🥳♥️♥️ We wish you the best of health and may you always be happy and may you live a long life. #HappyBirthdayMithaliRaj pic.twitter.com/4YbHGq7Jq3 — Mithal Raj-03 Cool Captain 💙💙♥️♥️ (@MithaliRaj_03) December 3, 2024

'Celebrating the Phenomenal Mithali Raj Ji on her Birthday'

Celebrating the phenomenal Mithali Raj Ji on her birthday! A trailblazer in women’s cricket, your leadership has inspired generations. May your path ahead be filled with new achievements, happiness, & unforgettable moments. May God bless you!@M_Raj03 #Cricketer#HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/n78NundgyC — Astrologer Dr Prem Sharma (@premastrologer) December 2, 2024

'Wishing a Very Happy Birthday'

Wishing a very happy birthday to the one and only Mithali Raj — Hareram Yadav🇮🇳 (@hareram_ya) December 3, 2024

