Bangladesh national cricket team ace fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman aka "Fizz" turns 30 years old today, in 2025, being born on September 6, 1995. A lethal pacer, the left-handed bowler Mustafizur Rahman is a legend for the Bangladesh cricket team; having played 113 T20Is, scalping 142 wickets (all-time fifth highest), alongside 175 wickets in 112 ODIs and 31 wickets in 15 Tests. He is the all-time third-highest wicket taker for his Bangladesh. Mustafizur Rahman has been prolific in top franchise-based T20 leagues around the world too, like IPL, BPL, LPL, PSL, and Vitality Blast. In the cash-rich IPL, he has 65 wickets in 60 matches, and played the 2025 edition with Delhi Capitals. In the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), he has 105 wickets in 82 matches. As Mustafizur Rahman celebrates his 30th birthday, his fans have flooded the internet with wishes. Look at Top Five Bowlers With Most T20I Wickets, From Rashid Khan to Mustafizur Rahman; Check Full List.

'The Fizz' Highlights

🌟 Happy Birthday to The Fizz – Mustafizur Rahman! 🎂🎉 Bangladesh’s finest left-arm pacer, the master of cutters, and a true match-winner under pressure. 🏏🔥 👑 Career Highlights: Dream debut in 2015 vs India – 13 wickets in just 3 ODIs 🌪️ 100+ ODI wickets & 50+ T20I wickets… pic.twitter.com/rYnSCHKFHW — Sarvada 💙 (@ImSarvada) September 6, 2025

Happy Birthday

Happy Birthday Mustafizur Rahman pic.twitter.com/vl69i3OLLQ — Cricket Trends📈 (@CricketTrend308) September 6, 2025

'Impossible To Read'

Happy Birthday Mustafizur Rahman! Throwback to the time when he seemed completely impossible to read 😵pic.twitter.com/2aUHSVcjWG — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) September 6, 2025

'A Small Gift'

কাটারের জাদুতে কাঁপে প্রতিপক্ষ দল, উইকেটের পরশে বাজে জয়ের ঢোল। বাংলাদেশের গর্ব তুমি, স্বপ্নের আলো, জন্মদিনে শুভেচ্ছা, থেকো তুমি ভালো। A small gift for Mustafizur Rahman on his birthday 💐@Mustafiz90 — CricFizzz (@CricFizzz) September 6, 2025

'Bangladesh’s Third-Highest Wicket-Taker'

'Happy 30th'

From a dream start to his international career, he has established himself as a limited-overs mainstay for Bangladesh, and is currently their third-highest wicket-taker across formats. A happy 30th birthday to Mustafizur Rahman 🎉 pic.twitter.com/t0GZvAqNjA — Omar Faruque (@OmarFar46196492) September 6, 2025

