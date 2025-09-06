Bangladesh national cricket team ace fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman aka "Fizz" turns 30 years old today, in 2025, being born on September 6, 1995. A lethal pacer, the left-handed bowler Mustafizur Rahman is a legend for the Bangladesh cricket team; having played 113 T20Is, scalping 142 wickets (all-time fifth highest), alongside 175 wickets in 112 ODIs and 31 wickets in 15 Tests. He is the all-time third-highest wicket taker for his Bangladesh. Mustafizur Rahman has been prolific in top franchise-based T20 leagues around the world too, like IPL, BPL, LPL, PSL, and Vitality Blast. In the cash-rich IPL, he has 65 wickets in 60 matches, and played the 2025 edition with Delhi Capitals. In the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), he has 105 wickets in 82 matches. As Mustafizur Rahman celebrates his 30th birthday, his fans have flooded the internet with wishes. Look at Top Five Bowlers With Most T20I Wickets, From Rashid Khan to Mustafizur Rahman; Check Full List.

'The Fizz' Highlights

Happy Birthday

'Impossible To Read'

'A Small Gift'

'Bangladesh’s Third-Highest Wicket-Taker'

'Happy 30th'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)