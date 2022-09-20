Rashid Khan celebrates his 24th birthday today (September 20, 2022) and on his special day, the cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar wished the spinner. 'Enjoy your special day & have an amazing year ahead' the Indian Master Blaster wrote in his post.

Best wishes on your birthday @rashidkhan_19! Enjoy your special day & have an amazing year ahead. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)