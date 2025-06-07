One of the finest pacers in the early 2000s, New Zealand cricketer Shane Bond is celebrating his grand 50th birthday today, on June 7, 2025, being born in 1975. Shane Bond, the present bowling coach of Rajasthan Royals, was one such bowler during his prime, whom most batsmen feared. The ace pacer has been a maestro in ODIs for the New Zealand national cricket team, picking 147 wickets in just 87 matches in the format. Shane Bond was undoubtedly New Zealand's best pace bowler in the post-Hadlee era. As Shane Bond, the striking bowler who used to pick a wicket in every 31,3 deliveries celebrates his 50th birthday, fans have flooded the internet with best wishes and nostalgic memories. Rohit Sharma Gifts His Bat to Shane Bond’s Son, Star Cricketer Sends Hilarious Message on Video Call After RR vs MI IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

'Pace , Fabulous Action & Injuries'

Birthday of Shane Bond.... Pace , Fabulous action & Injuries .... Stress facture..... 6W Haul against Australia. pic.twitter.com/OZIZe0j7vq — alekhaNikun (@nikun28) June 7, 2025

From A 'Superfan'

Happy Birthday, Shane Bond! Thrilled to celebrate as your superfan. Your pace and cricketing moments inspire me. Wishing you a day full of joy. Keep shining!@ShaneBond27 🤩🤩🤩🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/3GOujoRPjw — Yash ✨ (@03_52AM) June 7, 2025

'THE NAME'S BOND, SHANE BOND!'

One of the best 🇳🇿 pacers who injected new life into the side is born "THE NAME'S BOND, SHANE BOND!" His yorkers would really floor a batter ⬇️ In the 2003 CWC, his 6-23 vs 🇦🇺 almost won the game He coached 🇳🇿's bowling from 2012-15#HBD @ShaneBond27pic.twitter.com/GkJh2Pu98m — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) June 7, 2025

'One Of The Best'

Happy birthday to one of the best fast bowler who played this sport - Shane Bond If not the injuries , he would have been the best fast bowler of the world. In a short period of time, he created his own legacy . The most lethal fast bowler 🔥pic.twitter.com/mTFrauxtQU — 𝘿𝙚𝙚𝙥𝙖𝙠 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙪𝙝𝙖𝙣 (@foreverblackcap) June 7, 2025

'Fast, Fierce & Even Fragile'

From being a traffic police to one of the most fearsome pacer. 44 ODI wickets v 🇦🇺 @ avg of 16, dismissing @RickyPonting in the first 6 matches they faced each other. Fast, fierce & even fragile, he clocked 150 k with ease. Happy Birthday Shane Bond ❤️pic.twitter.com/F1q7SB7z40 — Farzan Kawas Arjani (@SACHforever) June 7, 2025

'Most Dangerous Bowler Of This Millennium'

Wishing the happiest 50th birthday to possibly the most dangerous bowler of this millennium. Happy Birthday Shane Bond. https://t.co/m6MhPiWCMx — Aman Patel (@lilbrownykid) June 7, 2025

