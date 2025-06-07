One of the finest pacers in the early 2000s, New Zealand cricketer Shane Bond is celebrating his grand 50th birthday today, on June 7, 2025, being born in 1975. Shane Bond, the present bowling coach of Rajasthan Royals, was one such bowler during his prime, whom most batsmen feared. The ace pacer has been a maestro in ODIs for the New Zealand national cricket team, picking 147 wickets in just 87 matches in the format. Shane Bond was undoubtedly New Zealand's best pace bowler in the post-Hadlee era. As Shane Bond, the striking bowler who used to pick a wicket in every 31,3 deliveries celebrates his 50th birthday, fans have flooded the internet with best wishes and nostalgic memories. Rohit Sharma Gifts His Bat to Shane Bond’s Son, Star Cricketer Sends Hilarious Message on Video Call After RR vs MI IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

'Pace , Fabulous Action & Injuries'

From A 'Superfan'

'THE NAME'S BOND, SHANE BOND!'

'One Of The Best'

'Fast, Fierce & Even Fragile'

'Most Dangerous Bowler Of This Millennium'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)