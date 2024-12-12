The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their official social media handle and wished the former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on his special day. Yuvraj Singh was born on December 12, 1981 and is celebrating his 43rd birthday. One of the best all-rounders India ever produced, Yuvraj Singh played a total of 402 international matches and scored 11,778 runs. Yuvraj scalped a total of 148 wickets in his international cricketing career. Yuvraj Singh was also a part of the Indian squads that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 Cricket World Cup. Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh! Fans Wish Ex-Indian Cricket Team All-Rounder As He Turns 43.

BCCI Wishes Yuvraj Singh on His Special Day

4️⃣0️⃣2️⃣ international games 👌

1️⃣1️⃣7️⃣7️⃣8️⃣ international runs 💪

1️⃣4️⃣8️⃣ international wickets 👍

2007 ICC World T20 & 2011 ICC World Cup-winner 🏆 🏆



Birthday wishes to the legendary Yuvraj Singh! 👏 🎂#TeamIndia | @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/zO6DjBiK5U— BCCI (@BCCI) December 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)