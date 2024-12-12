Yuvraj Singh, one of India's finest-ever all-rounders, is celebrating his 43rd birthday today. Born on December 12, 1981 in Chandigarh, Yuvraj Singh made his debut for the India national cricket team in 2000 and went on to play 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is. On his special day, fans have shared birthday wishes for him. Yuvraj Singh had starred in India winning the T20 World Cup in 2007 and was Player of the Tournament when India clinched the ODI World Cup title in 2011, a competition which he dominated with both bat and ball. Yuvraj Singh subsequently was diagnosed with lung cancer but the lion-hearted cricketer made a comeback in 2012. From MS Dhoni to Yuvraj Singh, Take a Look at Top Stars of India’s ICC T20 World Cup 2007 Triumph.

Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh!

'Happy Birthday Legend'

Streets will never forget Yuvraj Singh's impact in 2007 T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup victory. Happy birthday legend. pic.twitter.com/Y8RaV0mXkN — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) December 11, 2024

'Happy Birthday to One of India's Greatest Match Winner'

- 8,701 ODI runs. - 2011 World Cup winner. - 2007 World Cup winner. - Champions Trophy winner. - IPL winner. - POTT in 2011 World Cup. - Fastest fifty in T20i history. - 6 sixes in an over. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO INDIA'S ONE OF THE GREATEST MATCH WINNER - YUVRAJ SINGH...!!! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/1DU6iarsbn — chanchal sarkar (@cricxnews140982) December 11, 2024

'Happy Birthday Yuvi'

Fan Wishes Yuvraj Singh On His Birthday

Another Fan's Wish for Yuvraj Singh on His Birthday

IDOL | HERO | INSPIRATION | LEGEND | CHAMPION Wishing our very own Yuvi paa, A very happy birthday 🎂 May your coming days be as fantastic as your golf shots😉, champ! #HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/r0zoshjdB1 — Yuvraj Singh World (@YuviWorld) December 11, 2024

'HBD Yuvraj Singh'

HBd Yuvraj Singh One of the finest Indian Allrounders 2011 WC Winner 2007 T20 WC Winner 6 6s in single over His 70 vs Aus 2007 T20 Semis One of the finest T20i Knocks I have seen pic.twitter.com/bEpGJB2GMU — Sashank (@oldidgoneat2008) December 11, 2024

'Prince of Cricket'

