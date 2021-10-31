Harbhajan Singh has appealed to fans to avoid being harsh with Team India after they lose by 8 wickets against New Zealand. He took to social media and appealed to the fans.

Let’s not be harsh on our players.yes we know them for better cricket.Sabse jyada players ko hurt hota hai after such results.but well done to @BLACKCAPS NZ for winning th match.they were fantastic in all departments @BCCI @T20WorldCup @ICC @StarSportsIndia — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 31, 2021

