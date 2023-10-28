The former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh proposed in a tweet that the ICC should alter the "umpire's call rule" that spared Tabraiz Shamsi from getting out, blaming "bad umpiring" and "bad rules" for Pakistan's defeat. Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith but countered Harbhajan Singh's tweet regarding Shamsi's DRS verdict by stating that Rassie van der Dussen received the harsh end of the "umpire's call" rule when he was given out after he took the review. Temba Bavuma Jumps in the Air, Celebrates South Africa’s Thrilling Win Over Pakistan in CWC 2023; Video Goes Viral

Harbhajan Singh Questions Use of DRS and Technology in Cricket, Former South African Captain Graeme Smith Responds

Bhajji, @harbhajan_singh I feel the same as you on umpires call, but @Rassie72 and South Africa can have the same feeling.? https://t.co/lcTvm8zXD1 — Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) October 27, 2023

