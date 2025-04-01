Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia's dating rumours have reignited again after the British singer was spotted entering the Mumbai Indians' team bus following the MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match on March 31. Having attended India's matches in the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai, Jasmin Walia was spotted in attendance at the Wankhede Stadium as Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians played their first home match of IPL 2025. In a video that has gone viral, Jasmin Walia was seen entering the Mumbai Indians' team bus after the match along with other representatives of the franchise and it has sparked dating rumours again. IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya Credits Mumbai Indians Scouts for Unearthing Fresh Talent After Ashwani Kumar’s Dream Debut.

Jasmin Walia Attends MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Match

Hardik Pandya Rumoured Girlfriend Jasmin Walia in stands #MIvsKKR pic.twitter.com/em8RJoUQc1 — Jeet (@JeetN25) March 31, 2025

Another Pic of Jasmin Walia at Wankhede During MI vs KKR Match

Jasmin Walia in the stands. pic.twitter.com/zhjqxxuKRM — Fantasy Cricket Pro 🏏 (Viren Hemrajani) (@FantasycricPro) March 31, 2025

Jasmin Walia Spotted Entering MI Team Bus

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

