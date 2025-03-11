Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy and Shreyas Iyer were among the India national cricket team stars who returned to the country after winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. On March 9, India beat New Zealand in a thrilling final to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title and clinch the title for a record third time. It was reported earlier that the players would be returning to India separately and that there has not been any talks of a grand reception like it happened after the T20 World Cup last year. Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer were spotted arriving in Mumbai while Ravindra Jadeja and Varun Chakaravarthy landed in Chennai. Axar Patel landed in Ahmedabad. The Indian cricketers will soon join their respective franchises with IPL 2025 starting on March 22. Congratulations Team India Messages and HD Images for WhatsApp DP, Status, Instagram Photos, Facebook Story to Celebrate Indian Cricket Team's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Title Win.

Hardik Pandya Arrives in Mumbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

Shreyas Iyer Lands in Mumbai After India's Champions Trophy Triumph

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy Arrive in Chennai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

