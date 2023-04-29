Hardik Pandya's son Agastya was not too happy as the paparazzi clicked him and his mother Natasa Stankovic when the two were heading out and were about to get into a car. The little one first said 'aye' to show that he was not happy at asking to be stopped and clicked and his mother then instructed him to politely say, 'I don't like it.' And the young one obeyed his mother's instruction, adorably saying, 'I don't like it' before getting into the car." Hardik Pandya Loses Cool After Exchanging Words With Rahmanullah Gurbaz During KKR vs GT IPL 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Hardik Pandya's Son Agastya Unhappy at Being Clicked by Paparazzi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)