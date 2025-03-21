New Zealand will host Pakistan in the third T20I of the five-match series on Friday, March 21, having already taken a 2-0 lead. The NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 will be played at Eden Park in Auckland and begin at 11:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to all international matches in New Zealand and will provide live telecast viewing options of NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 on Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels in India. For online streaming viewing options, fans can log onto the Sony LIV app and website for all NZ vs PAK 2025 T20I series 2025 action in India. Jio TV and FanCode will also provide viewing options for online streaming on their app and website. NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About New Zealand vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Auckland.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2025 Live

𝘼𝙗 𝙣𝙖𝙝𝙞 𝙩𝙤𝙝 𝙠𝙖𝙗!!! 🫣 Pakistan take on a high-flying Kiwis side in a must-win encounter. 🇳🇿 🇵🇰#SonySportsNetwork #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/pfl4PKRx4F — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) March 20, 2025

