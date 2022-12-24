Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistani left arm seamer, congratulates fellow speedstar Haris Rauf on the occasion of the fast bowler's marriage with model Muzna Masood Malik on December 24, Saturday. Shaheen and Haris are very good friends as they share same dressing room in both their national team and PSL franchise. This time, Shaheen shares picture with Haris in wedding attire and congratulates him for the occasion saying "Nikah Mubarak". Haris Rauf Wedding: Pakistan Pacer Ties Knot With Model Muzna Masood Malik, Check Nikah Ceremony Photos.

Shaheen Afridi Wishes Haris Rauf ‘Nikah Mubarak’

