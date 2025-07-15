The Indian men's and women's national cricket team were invited to the St James Palace in London to meet King Charles III. The men's team is currently engaged in a Test series against England and just came out of a match in Lord's. The women's team finished the T20I series and is preparing for the ODI series. Amid this, the two teams met the King and had conversations with him. Team India women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur later reacted on the meeting saying 'It was a very nice experience meeting King Charles III. This was our first time meeting him and he was very friendly...". King Charles III Meets Team India Men's and Women's Cricketers and Support Staff, Poses With Them For Picture at St James Palace in London.

Harmanpreet Kaur, India Women's National Cricket Team Captain, Reacts On Meeting With King Charles III

#WATCH | London, UK | On meeting King Charles III, India women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur says, "It was a very nice experience meeting King Charles III. This was our first time meeting him and he was very friendly..." She further says, "We have been playing good… pic.twitter.com/Iab65MXXKc — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)