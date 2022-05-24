Harmanpreet Kaur scored a gritty 71 and Sune Luus smashed 12 runs off the last over as Supernovas reached 150/5 against Velocity at Women's T20 Challenge on Monday, May 24. Kaur and Taniya Bhatia stitched an 82-run stand after they were reduced to 18/3 at one stage in the game.

