Harry Brook was deservedly named Man of the Match for his excellent century in the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023 on Friday, April 14. The Sunrisers Hyderabad star's 55-ball knock with 12 fours and three sixes helped his team reach 228/4. He was subbed off during the mid-innings break. Sunrisers Hyderabad went on to win the match by 23 runs. ‘Harry Brook Arrives!’ Cricket Fraternity Showers Praise on Sunrisers Hyderabad Batter After He Scores First Hundred of IPL 2023 in KKR vs SRH Match.

Harry Brook Wins Man of the Match

Harry Brook set the stage on fire 🔥 with his stunning 💯* & bagged the Player of the Match award as @SunRisers beat #KKR 👏 👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/odv5HZvk4p#TATAIPL | #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/ZtxyFIIUAC — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)