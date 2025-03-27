Harshal Patel took a spectacular catch after running in from the deep to dismiss Ayush Badoni during the SRH vs LSG match in IPL 2025 on March 27. This happened on the last ball of the 13th over when Ayush Badoni attempted a slog sweep off Adam Zampa's bowling. But he got a top-edge and Harshal Patel ran in from deep mid-wicket and grabbed a good low catch with both his hands. Harshal Patel's judgement of the catch was what stood out in that spectacular fielding effort as Ayush Badoni was dismissed for six runs off as many balls. Lucknow Super Giants won the match by five wickets. Lucknow Super Giants Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by Five Wickets in IPL 2025: Shardul Thakur, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh Guide LSG to Their First Victory of Season 18.

Watch Harshal Patel's Catch to Dismiss Ayush Badoni, Here:

