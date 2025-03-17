The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will begin on March 22. Sunrisers Hyderabad will play their opening match against the 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals on March 23 in Hyderabad. Ahead of the IPL season 18, the Hyderabad-based franchise received a massive boost as their explosive batter Travis Head joined the side. SRH shared a special video on their social media of Travis Head, captioning the post with "HeadMASSter has arrived." SRH Full IPL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Sunrisers Hyderabad Matches in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.

Travis Head Joins SRH Side For IPL 2025

'HeadMASSter Has Arrived'

