Heinrich Klaasen scores his second century in the IPL as he goes over the three-figure mark in the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Hyderabad. Klaasen has not been at his best this season but for the last few games, he has looked like returning to his best. This time he got to the milestone and did it in only 37 deliveries. Highest Scores in IPL 2025: Check List of Highest Team Totals in Indian Premier League Season 18.

Heinrich Klaasen Scores His Second Century in IPL

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)