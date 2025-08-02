Brett Lee referred to a young Sikh fan as Harbhajan Singh during an interaction on the sidelines of WCL 2025 (World Championship of Legends). In an undated video, the former Australian pacer who captained Australia Champions in WCL 2025, spotted the young Sikh fan in the crowd, folded his hands and said, "Hi Bhajji, Sat Sri Akaal," and the latter also reciprocated the gesture by folding his hands as well. 'Sat Sri Akaal' is a greeting used by Sikhs and it means 'God is Truth. Brett Lee further went on to sign autographs for the fans and click pictures with them. The video of this adorable moment went viral. Brett Lee's Australia Champions were eliminated from the semi-final stage by South Africa Champions. PCB Bars Use of Pakistan’s Name in Private Cricket Leagues After WCL 2025 Fiasco: Report.

Brett Lee Refers to Young Sikh Fan as Harbhajan Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saima Haroon (@saimaharoon1)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)