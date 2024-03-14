Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has made an enormous contribution towards the strengthening of the Indian pace attack. Shami is currently off the field and is undergoing surgery for the Achilles tendon. Shami was wished by Home Minister Amit Shah on his official 'X' handle and wished him a speedy recovery. However, it was not his original account and the Indian pacer was wished by a 'parody' account. Shami replied to the tweet, 'Thank you sir'. This was not the first time, the Indian pacer fell for a parody account of a well-known personality. Shami also received a wish from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's parody account, to which he replied 'Thank you so much sir '. The fans on social media have also shared some tweets and have explained how the latter fell to the parody accounts. Mohammed Shami later deleted his replies. Mohammed Shami Provides Update On Recovery Progress After Achilles Surgery, Shares Picture From Hospital Bed (See Post)

Shami’s reply to Parody account of Yogi Adityanath

Thank you so much sir @MdShami11 मैं ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करूंगा कि आप बहुत जल्दी ठीक हो जाए। pic.twitter.com/p8ViO37jsg

— Yogi Adityanath (Parody) (@2yogiadityanath) March 13, 2024

Shami’s reply to Parody account of Amit Shah

Shami bhai its parody not real — GANEKAR (@MohdDil76798559) March 13, 2024

