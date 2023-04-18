On the opening day (April 18) of ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023, Hong Kong will take on Singapore. The match has a starting time of 9:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and will take place at Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu. Unfortunately, ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 has no broadcaster in India. Hence the match between Hong Kong and Singapore will not be telecasted live on TV. Fans however can still watch the live streaming of this game on the FanCode app and website.

Hong Kong vs Singapore, ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 Live on FanCode

Malaysia has won the toss and elected to bat against Nepal. Can the Malaysians post a strong total against the home side? Hong Kong has won the toss and elected to field against Singapore. Can Hong Kong pick up early wickets?#ACC #ACCMensPremierCup pic.twitter.com/f7ExpFPS2o — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) April 18, 2023

