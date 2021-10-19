Papua New Guinea and Scotland are all set to take on each other in the Round 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2021. The game will begin at 3.30 PM IST and Sony Sports will bring to you the live streaming deets of the game.

Live Streaming:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)