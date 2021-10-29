Pakistan and Afghanistan’s T20 World Cup 2021 match is underway at the Dubai Cricket Stadium in Dubai. For those looking out for live streaming and online telecast details. Check out the link below.

The action continues with #PAKvAFG: ICC #T20WorldCup | Today | Broadcast: 7 PM onwards | Star Sports 1/1 HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi & Disney+Hotstar — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)